Pleasant Plains wins tense tussle with Fairbury Prairie Central 43-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pleasant Plains wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 43-42 over Fairbury Prairie Central at Fairbury Prairie Central High on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 23, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on January 23 at Pleasant Plains High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.