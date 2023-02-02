Pleasant Plains drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Maroa-Forsyth 47-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 2.

Maroa-Forsyth showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Pleasant Plains as the first quarter ended.

An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Pleasant Plains jumped ahead over Maroa-Forsyth when the fourth quarter began 30-19.

The Cardinals' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-9 points differential.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 42-31 game on December 16, 2021.

