Pleasant Plains smashes through Williamsville 46-23

Pleasant Plains scored early and often to roll over Williamsville 46-23 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 18.

Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 16-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 29-12 advantage at intermission over the Bullets.

Pleasant Plains thundered to a 40-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

