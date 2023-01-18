Pleasant Plains smashes through Williamsville 46-23

Pleasant Plains scored early and often to roll over Williamsville 46-23 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 18.
Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 16-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter.
The Cardinals registered a 29-12 advantage at intermission over the Bullets.
Pleasant Plains thundered to a 40-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
