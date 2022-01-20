Pleasant Plains rides the rough off Athens 34-23

Pleasant Plains handed Athens a tough 34-23 loss on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 12, Pleasant Plains faced off against Havana and Athens took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 8 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
