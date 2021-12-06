Pleasant Plains records sound decision over Petersburg PORTA 37-33

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pleasant Plains passed in a 37-33 victory at Petersburg PORTA's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Blue Jays started on steady ground by forging a 21-17 lead over the Cardinals at the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-12 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.