Pleasant Plains hustles by Athens 41-27

No quarter was granted as Pleasant Plains blunted Athens' plans 41-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Athens played in a 34-23 game on January 20, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 18, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and Athens took on LeRoy on January 12 at Athens High School. For more, click here.
