It was a tough night for Riverton which was overmatched by Pleasant Plains in this 46-23 verdict.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Riverton faced off on February 12, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For more, click here. Riverton took on Mason City Illini Central on January 30 at Riverton High School. Click here for a recap.

