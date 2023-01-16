Pleasant Plains dominates Springfield Lutheran 62-10

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pleasant Plains broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-10 explosion on Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran played in a 37-33 game on January 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Litchfield and Pleasant Plains took on Williamsville on January 9 at Pleasant Plains High School. For results, click here.
