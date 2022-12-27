Plainfield North produces precision performance against Taylorville 63-40

Plainfield North delivered all the smoke to disorient Taylorville and flew away with a 63-40 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Plainfield North opened with a 11-9 advantage over Taylorville through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 32-20 halftime margin at the Tornadoes' expense.

Taylorville fought back in the third quarter to make it 43-35.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tornadoes 20-5 in the last stanza.

