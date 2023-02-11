No quarter was granted as Gillespie blunted Piasa Southwestern's plans 50-31 in Illinois girls basketball on February 11.

Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie faced off on January 26, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Gillespie faced off against Virden North Mac. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.