Petersburg PORTA sprints past Fairbury Prairie Central 63-48

Petersburg PORTA notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fairbury Prairie Central 63-48 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.
In recent action on December 20, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Riverton and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Champaign St. Thomas More on December 16 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Petersburg PORTA a 15-14 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.
Through the early stages of the affair, Fairbury Prairie Central controlled the pace, taking a 32-30 lead into intermission.
The Blue Jays broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over the Hawks.
