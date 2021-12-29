Petersburg PORTA sprints past Fairbury Prairie Central 63-48

Petersburg PORTA notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fairbury Prairie Central 63-48 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.

The first quarter gave Petersburg PORTA a 15-14 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.

Through the early stages of the affair, Fairbury Prairie Central controlled the pace, taking a 32-30 lead into intermission.

The Blue Jays broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over the Hawks.

