Petersburg PORTA soars over Beardstown 54-24

Petersburg PORTA lit up the scoreboard on January 4 to propel past Beardstown for a 54-24 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.