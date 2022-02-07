Petersburg PORTA smashes through Springfield Calvary 58-31

Petersburg PORTA's river of points eventually washed away Springfield Calvary in a 58-31 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on January 29 , Springfield Calvary squared up on Downs Tri-Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
