Petersburg PORTA slips past Mt. Pulaski 52-46

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Petersburg PORTA passed in a 52-46 victory at Mt. Pulaski's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pana and Mt Pulaski took on Auburn on December 27 at Auburn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
