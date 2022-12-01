Petersburg PORTA shuts off the power on Pawnee 54-23

Petersburg PORTA handled Pawnee 54-23 in an impressive showing on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Pawnee faced off on December 27, 2021 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For more, click here.
