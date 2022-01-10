Petersburg PORTA rains all over Mason City Illini Central 48-14

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Petersburg PORTA swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Mason City Illini Central 48-14 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 4, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Beardstown and Mason City Illini Central took on Abingdon-Avon on December 27 at Abingdon-Avon High School. For more, click here.

