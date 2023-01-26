Petersburg PORTA produces precision performance against Stanford Olympia 56-27

Petersburg PORTA earned a convincing 56-27 win over Stanford Olympia at Stanford Olympia High on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 16, Stanford Olympia faced off against Manito Midwest Central and Petersburg PORTA took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 21 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For results, click here.
