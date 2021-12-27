Petersburg PORTA pours it on Pawnee 70-23

Petersburg PORTA's river of points eventually washed away Pawnee in a 70-23 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
Petersburg PORTA's offense jumped on top to a 37-8 lead over Pawnee at the half.
