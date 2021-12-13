Petersburg PORTA hustles by Athens in victory 39-20

Petersburg PORTA collected a 39-20 victory over Athens in Illinois girls basketball action on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Riverton on December 6 at Riverton High School. For a full recap, click here.
