Petersburg PORTA dominates Auburn 67-26

Petersburg PORTA stomped on Auburn 67-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 15.
In recent action on December 1, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pawnee and Auburn took on Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op on December 8 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.
