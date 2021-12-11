Petersburg PORTA dismantles Virden North Mac in convincing manner 64-31

Petersburg PORTA left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Virden North Mac 64-31 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 11.
In recent action on December 6, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pleasant Plains and Virden North Mac took on Carlinville on December 6 at Virden North Mac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
