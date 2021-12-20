Petersburg PORTA delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Riverton 33-29

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Petersburg PORTA nabbed it to nudge past Riverton 33-29 at Riverton High on December 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Riverton faced off against Athens and Petersburg PORTA took on Athens on December 13 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
