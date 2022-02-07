Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central smashes through Springfield Lutheran 58-31

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Lutheran 58-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 24 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Blue Jays a 22-17 lead over the Crusaders.
Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central stormed over Springfield Lutheran when the fourth quarter began 58-31.
