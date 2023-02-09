Peru St. Bede found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Colfax Ridgeview 44-42 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 9.

Last season, Colfax Ridgeview and Peru St Bede squared off with February 10, 2022 at Colfax Ridgeview High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on January 30, Colfax Ridgeview squared off with Eureka in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.