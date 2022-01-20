Peoria tacks win on Bloomington 60-25

Peoria didn't tinker around with Bloomington. A 60-25 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball on January 20.

The Lions moved in front of the Purple Raiders 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 27-11 half margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.

Peoria stormed in front of Bloomington 39-21 going into the fourth quarter.

