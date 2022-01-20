Peoria tacks win on Bloomington 60-25

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria didn't tinker around with Bloomington. A 60-25 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball on January 20.

In recent action on January 8, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Centennial and Peoria took on Morton on January 15 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.

The Lions moved in front of the Purple Raiders 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 27-11 half margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.

Peoria stormed in front of Bloomington 39-21 going into the fourth quarter.

