Peoria survives taut tilt with Normal 51-50

Peoria wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-50 victory over Normal in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Normal showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-5 advantage over Peoria as the first quarter ended.
The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 46-33 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Normal faced off against St Louis Incarnate Word and Peoria took on Lincoln on January 22 at Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.