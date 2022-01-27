Peoria survives taut tilt with Normal 51-50

Peoria wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-50 victory over Normal in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Normal showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-5 advantage over Peoria as the first quarter ended.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 46-33 stretch over the final quarter.

