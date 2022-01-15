Peoria survives taut tilt with Morton 41-32

Peoria didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Morton 41-32 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 15.

Peoria opened with a 16-2 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.

The Lions kept a 21-15 half margin at the Potters' expense.

Peoria's might showed as it carried a 32-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Potters rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lions skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

