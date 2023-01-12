Peoria sinks Peoria Richwoods with solid showing 58-39

Peoria dumped Peoria Richwoods 58-39 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 12.
Last season, Peoria and Peoria Richwoods faced off on January 13, 2022 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Peoria faced off against Champaign Central and Peoria Richwoods took on Normal West on January 7 at Normal West High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.