Peoria severs Peoria Notre Dame's hopes 47-37

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Peoria will take its 47-37 victory over Peoria Notre Dame for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 19.
Last season, Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria faced off on December 14, 2021 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Winnebago and Peoria took on Maryland Heights Pattonville on January 14 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.
