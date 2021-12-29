Peoria sets a fast pace to trip Springfield Lanphier 75-24

Peoria stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 75-24 win over Springfield Lanphier in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.
Peoria jumped on top in front of Springfield Lanphier 49-17 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on December 20, Peoria faced off against Peoria Manual and Springfield Lanphier took on Jacksonville on December 18 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.