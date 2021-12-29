Peoria sets a fast pace to trip Springfield Lanphier 75-24

Peoria stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 75-24 win over Springfield Lanphier in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.

Peoria jumped on top in front of Springfield Lanphier 49-17 to begin the second quarter.

