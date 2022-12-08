 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria Richwoods wallops Bloomington 51-24

  • 0

Peoria Richwoods dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-24 win over Bloomington in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Peoria Richwoods and Bloomington faced off on February 8, 2022 at Bloomington High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 3, Bloomington squared off with Jacksonville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News