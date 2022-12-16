Peoria Richwoods tacks win on Moline 57-24

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Peoria Richwoods' performance in a 57-24 destruction of Moline in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Peoria Richwoods an 18-4 lead over Moline.

The Knights registered a 31-8 advantage at halftime over the Maroons.

Peoria Richwoods struck to a 42-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-7 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.