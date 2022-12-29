Peoria Richwoods rolls like thunder over Normal West 56-28

Normal West got no credit and no consideration from Peoria Richwoods, which slammed the door 56-28 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

Peoria Richwoods drew first blood by forging a 21-3 margin over Normal West after the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 35-15 advantage at half over the Wildcats.

Peoria Richwoods pulled to a 52-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats' spirited final-quarter performance.

