Peoria Richwoods produces precision performance against Normal West 63-35

Normal West got no credit and no consideration from Peoria Richwoods, which slammed the door 63-35 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 7.
In recent action on December 29, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Normal West and Peoria Richwoods took on Normal West on December 29 at Peoria Richwoods High School. Click here for a recap.
