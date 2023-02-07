Peoria Richwoods called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-42 defeat of East Moline United Township on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 31, Peoria Richwoods squared off with Washington in a basketball game. For results, click here.

