Peoria Richwoods outlasts Rock Island in topsy-turvy battle 61-50

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Peoria Richwoods prevailed over Rock Island 61-50 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Knights opened a small 29-19 gap over the Rocks at the half.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Rock Island inched back to a 39-35 deficit.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-15 edge.

