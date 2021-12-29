Peoria Richwoods knocks out victory on Champaign Centennial 54-36

Peoria Richwoods tipped and eventually toppled Champaign Centennial 54-36 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Tough to find an edge early, the Knights and the Chargers fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Knights' shooting jumped to a 22-18 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Peoria Richwoods took control in the third quarter with a 40-27 advantage over Champaign Centennial.

