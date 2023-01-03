Peoria proves to be too much for Morton 56-38

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Morton 56-38 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 3.

Last season, Morton and Peoria squared off with February 18, 2022 at Peoria High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Morton faced off against Geneseo and Peoria took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 30 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.

