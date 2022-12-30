Peoria pockets slim win over Peoria Notre Dame 61-54

Peoria eventually plied victory away from Peoria Notre Dame 61-54 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria played in a 44-43 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 20, Peoria faced off against East Moline Christian and Peoria Notre Dame took on Normal West on December 17 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.