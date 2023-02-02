Peoria unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Peoria Manual 81-19 Thursday in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 2.

The last time Peoria and Peoria Manual played in a 70-13 game on February 10, 2022. For results, click here.

