Peoria Notre Dame takes victory lap over Elmwood 59-37

Peoria Notre Dame's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Elmwood 59-37 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 17.
In recent action on January 8, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Champaign Central and Elmwood took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 12 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.