Peoria Notre Dame soars over Normal 56-23

Peoria Notre Dame's river of points eventually washed away Normal in a 56-23 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 11.
Recently on December 4 , Normal squared up on Collinsville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Peoria Notre Dame's shooting jumped on top to a 32-13 lead over Normal at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.