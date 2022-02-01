Peoria Notre Dame mows down East Peoria 63-18

Peoria Notre Dame showered the scoreboard with points to drown East Peoria 63-18 on February 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 25, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Bartonville Limestone and East Peoria took on Stanford Olympia on January 25 at Stanford Olympia High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Irish a 14-7 lead over the Raiders.
The Irish's offense roared to a 63-18 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
