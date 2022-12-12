 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Notre Dame mollywopps Bloomington 78-37

Peoria Notre Dame's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Bloomington during a 78-37 blowout in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 12.

Peoria Notre Dame opened with a 16-4 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Irish's offense thundered in front for a 40-11 lead over the Purple Raiders at the half.

Peoria Notre Dame stormed to a 65-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Irish held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 3, Bloomington faced off against Jacksonville and Peoria Notre Dame took on Peoria on December 1 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.

