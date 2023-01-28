 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Notre Dame drums Deer Creek-Mackinaw with resounding beat 53-31

Peoria Notre Dame delivered all the smoke to disorient Deer Creek-Mackinaw and flew away with a 53-31 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 23, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Peoria Notre Dame took on Peoria on January 19 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

