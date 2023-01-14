 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Notre Dame dims lights on Winnebago 59-29

It would have taken a herculean effort for Winnebago to claim this one, and Peoria Notre Dame wouldn't allow that in a 59-29 decision on January 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Peoria Notre Dame and Winnebago squared off with January 15, 2022 at Winnebago High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Elmwood. Click here for a recap.

