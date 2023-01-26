Peoria Notre Dame dims lights on Urbana 83-29

Peoria Notre Dame dismissed Urbana by an 83-29 count in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana played in a 78-22 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Urbana faced off against Mattoon and Peoria Notre Dame took on Peoria on January 19 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For more, click here.
