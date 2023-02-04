Champaign Central got no credit and no consideration from Peoria Notre Dame, which slammed the door 69-29 on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Peoria Notre Dame and Champaign Central squared off with January 8, 2022 at Peoria Notre Dame High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 28, Peoria Notre Dame squared off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.