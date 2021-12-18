Peoria Notre Dame blitzes Danville in convincing fashion 72-16

Peoria Notre Dame's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Danville during a 72-16 blowout in Illinois girls basketball on December 18.
In recent action on December 9, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Peoria Notre Dame took on Normal on December 11 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.
