 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria nips Lincoln in scare 52-44

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Peoria wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-44 over Lincoln in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 15, Peoria faced off against Morton and Lincoln took on Galesburg on January 15 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave the Lions a 52-44 lead over the Railsplitters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana casts spell on Lincoln 55-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Pana nabbed it to nudge past Lincoln 55-50 in Illinois girls basketball on January 18.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News